Barcelona could miss out on fee as Ilaix Moriba separated from RB Leipzig squad

Former Barcelona and Valencia midfielder Ilaix Moriba is one of the many players that are going into the final two days of the transfer window with little certainty over his future.

Ilaix left Barcelona for €16m plus €6m in variables two seasons ago, but has never made things work at RB Leipzig. Still just 20 years of age, the Guinea international has only seen 100 minutes of action in Germany since joining, spending most of the last 18 months on loan at Valencia. After a decent initial six months, he lost importance last season.

Moriba has once again found himself out of Leipzig’s plans again though. MD carry a report from Kicker which claims that he has been separated from the Leipzig squad in order to force him into a move, but there are no options on the table.

A loan move to Granada has been rumoured, but the trail has gone quiet, while a return to Valencia also seems unlikely. It’s bad news for Barcelona, who have a 10% sell-on clause for a player quickly losing value. Equally, it seems unlikely he will ever hit the objectives set out in the deal with Leipzig.