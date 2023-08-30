Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Atletico Madrid star has agreed terms with Saudi Arabian club, bid expected

Atletico Madrid Manager Diego Simeone has been keen to emphasize that the important thing for Los Rojiblancos in the closing days of the transfer window is to hang onto the squad they have. As he predicted, Saudi Arabia may get in the way of that.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Al Shabab have already agreed terms with winger Yannick Carrasco but Atletico Madrid are still awaiting an official bid from the Saudi side. Should they try to pull off a late move, then Atletico are minded to reject all offers, putting a time limit on the deal.

Relevo corroborate those reports, and claim that if no bid has arrived by Friday – the final day of the transfer market in Spain – then they will do all they can to block a move for Carrasco.

In spite of an inconspicuous start to the season, Carrasco has the ability to be key again for Atletico, with few others in their squad possessing the same dribbling ability as he does. Down the stretch last season he was once again one of their most dangerous players.

