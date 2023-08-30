Atletico Madrid handed welcome injury boost as midfielder returns to training

Atletico Madrid have made a strong start to the new season, winning two and drawing one of their first three matches. However, they have had numerous problems to deal with off the pitch, specifically to do with injuries.

Jose Maria Gimenez, Nahuel Molina, Koke Resurreccion, Angel Correa, Thomas Lemar, Joao Felix and Memphis Depay have all suffered injuries so far this season, which has been a major concern for head coach Diego Simeone.

These issues have left Atletico especially light in midfield, and with a new signing not expected to come in, it leaves Los Colchoneros in a somewhat precarious position.

However, Simeone has been handed a very welcome boost as Lemar has returned to training on Wednesday, as reported by Diario AS. The Frenchman missed the rout over Rayo Vallecano on Monday, but he should be available for this weekend’s match against Sevilla.

Atletico Madrid will need to use their squad if they are to challenge for the LaLiga title this season, and having players like Lemar available as much as possible will be crucial.