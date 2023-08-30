Aston Villa agree deal to sign Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet

Aston Villa look as if they will be the destination for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet, who has been looking for an exit this summer.

Lenglet spent last season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, making 35 appearances in North London. Yet with the exit of Antonio Conte, Spurs eased off their interest in Lenglet.

‼️ NOTÍCIA @EsportsRAC1 🎙️ @Marta_Ramon Clement Lenglet se'n va cedit a l'Aston Villa amb una opció de compra. El central francès acaba de marxar de la Ciutat Esportiva i ja està a punt de viatjar a Anglaterra. #frac1 pic.twitter.com/5nGJ6mZMQJ — El Barça juga a RAC1 (@FCBRAC1) August 30, 2023

Linked with the likes of Sevilla, Olympique Lyon and Real Betis, RAC1 claim that Aston Villa have won the race for his signature. He will head to the Midlands on a loan deal with an option to buy. Earning a salary of €15m per year this season, it is not yet clear how much of his salary Aston Villa will pay.

🚨 Clement Lenglet will join Aston Villa on loan with an option to buy. The Frenchman is about to travel to England. @Marta_Ramon — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 30, 2023

The Catalan station say that Lenglet is about to leave Barcelona in order to travel to Birmingham. Lenglet is comfortable on the ball, reasonably gifted physically, and looks very solid in a functioning defensive system, but with strong competition at his position at Barcelona, has found himself surplus to requirements.