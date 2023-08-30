Ansu Fati Premier League preference revealed as Barcelona exit nears

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati looks as if he will bring to an end a summer-long saga by finally leaving the club. The 20-year-old forward has been linked with an exit for some time, but until now has refused to entertain the idea.

Troubled by injury for much of the last two seasons, Fati has slipped down the pecking order at Barcelona, and now wants a loan move in order to kickstart his career again.

Tottenham Hotspur have opened talks over a loan deal with Barcelona, but Chelsea, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund have all shown interest. Gerard Romero also says Sevilla could be a surprise option, as the preferred choice of Bori Fati, his father. The Fati family previously lived in Andalusia.

Whether Sevilla could afford his wages is another question. Fati is believed to be earning upwards of €10m at Barcelona, and covering that is Barcelona’s priority. Hence both Barcelona and Agent Jorge Mendes are encouraging Ansu to accept the offer from Spurs.

🚨 Ansu has asked to LEAVE! He prioritizes going to the Premier League, with Chelsea and Tottenham interested and Liverpool linked. However, his father would love him to join Sevilla on loan! @JijantesFC pic.twitter.com/1xeoag7zWp — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 30, 2023

Sport say that Fati would prefer to head to a ‘top’ team, with Liverpool or Atletico Madrid mentioned as destinations. Los Colchoneros are yet to show any known interest in Fati, but with the Blaugrana reportedly keen on loaning Joao Felix this season, it may be that a deal can be worked out.

Whichever route Fati chooses, continuity must be his priority. The Barcelona forward completed 90 minutes just twice last season, and has only done so on five occasions in his senior career. Following his injuries, Fati has not had a run of games to get back up to full sharpness, and the competition at Barcelona is unlikely to allow that.