Xavi Hernandez won’t stop Ansu Fati from leaving Barcelona this week – on one condition

There appears to be a growing belief that Ansu Fati will leave Barcelona in the final days of the transfer window. The 20-year-old is reportedly willing to depart, having previously been totally against the idea earlier this summer.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur appear to be leading the race for Fati, who is beginning to accept the reality that he will not be starter at Barcelona this season. As such, he is prepared to begin a new challenge.

Xavi Hernandez does not appear to count on Fati, and as reported by Javi Miguel, he will not stand in the youngster’s way if he decides to pursue a move. However, this is on one condition – that Barcelona allow a return to be possible.

This would involve either a loan deal, or if it is a permanent departure, a buyback option would have to be included as part of any offer to Barcelona.

Xavi clearly values Fati as a player for the future, but he does not see him as being a short-term option. In this regard, it means that a move away from Barcelona looks to be increasingly likely.