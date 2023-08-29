World Cup-winning defender leaves Barcelona to join Arsenal

For the players of Barcelona Femeni and the Spanish national team, it has been an incredible few months. The Blaugrana won LaLiga F and the Champions League at the end of last season, while La Roja won their first World Cup earlier this month, defeating England in the final.

Several players played for both Barcelona and Spain during these successes, one of which was Laia Codina. The 23-year-old played a major role in the latter’s World Cup success, playing a regular role for Jorge Vilda’s side in Australia and New Zealand.

Those performances attracted the interest of Arsenal, one of the leading sides in the Women’s Super League, and they have now secured the signing of Codina from Barcelona.

🥇 A World Cup winner has arrived… Welcome to north London, @laiacodina5 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m548Vh75IG — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) August 29, 2023

As MD have reported, Barcelona have received a fee of €100k for the sale of Codina, who did not occupy a prominent squad in their squad last season. That money could now be re-invested in the transfer market.