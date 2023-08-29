WATCH: BBC mistake ex-Manchester City defender for Spanish Football President Luis Rubiales

Head of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales has made global news in recent days after refusing to step down from his role, after he kissed Spain forward Jenni Hermoso without her consent.

The incident has made headlines, following Rubiales’ Wolf of Wall Street-style shouting that he would not resign during an RFEF General Assembly, and the threat of suing Hermoso for her version of events.

That includes the BBC. They had their own video report rolling where Rubiales was shown first kissing Hermoso, then grabbing his crotch while next to the Queen Letizia of Spain – the only thing he has apologised for – and then walking at a FIFA Congress event in Qatar.

However Comedian and Presenter Omid Djalili noticed that the penultimate shot in his clip posted in Twitter was not in fact Rubiales, but former Espanyol, Manchester City and Argentina defender Pablo Zabaleta.

Dear @BBCNews you have mistakenly added footage of ex Man City full back Pablo Zabaleta in your piece about Rubiales tonight. You need to make a correction immediately. pic.twitter.com/U3A4g1rGp9 — Omid Djalili (@omid9) August 28, 2023

Rubiales never had quite the same success as Zabaleta, even if both were tough tackling right-backs. The Argentine is no doubt not entirely pleased with the confusion, given the reasons that Rubiales is in the news.