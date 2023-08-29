Valencia left scrambling to sign new striker as deal for Sevilla star breaks down

Following the departure of Marcos Andre to Segunda side Real Valladolid, Valencia now only have one recognised striker in their first team squad: Hugo Duro. As a result, at least one will be required by Ruben Baraja before the transfer window closes later this week.

Rafa Mir had been their leading target, but as Marca have reported, Sevilla have pulled the plug on a deal as they now do not want to let the 26-year-old leave this summer.

This has scuppered Valencia’s plans, and they must now frantically search for more options. Toni Martinez is well-liked at Los Che, although FC Porto are very unlikely to allow him to leave on loan. Eintracht Frankfurt’s Rafael Borre is also a target, but is considered to be too expensive.

Valencia head coach Ruben Baraja will be pulling his hair out at the lack of movement over a new striker, and he will be desperately praying for developments over the next 24-48 hours. However, at this stage, this looks unlikely.