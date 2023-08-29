Two La Liga sides enquire about surplus Arsenal defender

Arsenal are looking to finalise their squad ahead of the season, and that includes moving out players that Mikel Arteta no longer feels he needs. Following Kieran Tierney’s move to Real Sociedad, Rob Holding could be the next to head to Spain.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Mallorca and Sevilla have both enquired about excactly what finances would be involved in bringing Holding to La Liga. Although they are not alone, with Premier League sides also keeping tabs on the situation.

Understand Mallorca and Sevilla both asked for conditions of potential Rob Holding deal this week. 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #AFC There are also PL clubs informed on Holding situation, as he’s still expected to leave. pic.twitter.com/wkZ8XCKnN3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2023

Real Mallorca have just lost captain Antonio Raillo, who will be out for several months after requiring surgery. That explains their need for a central defender to play in their three at the back system.

Sevilla’s needs are a little less clear. With Tanguy Nianzou, Marcao, Federico Gattoni, Nemanja Gudelj, Kike Salas and Loic Bade, Jose Luis Mendilibar has plenty of options in central defence. Given the rumours that Sevilla are also in the running for a deal for Clement Lenglet, it appears that he does not trust those options entirely.