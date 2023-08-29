Star Barcelona duo set date for signing contract renewals

Barcelona will be keeping two of their best and brightest, with Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde set to commit to the club in writing this week.

According to Gerard Romero of Jijantes FC, the breakout star from last season in Balde, and what looks to be the breakout star from this campaign in Yamal, will sign new deals on Friday.

Both are managed by Agent Jorge Mendes, and it appears the renewals have almost been dealt with side by side. Yamal, 16, will pen a three-year deal with a release clause of €1b, the maximum length he is legally allowed to.

Meanwhile Balde is believed to be penning a five-year contract, keeping him at the club until 2028, with the same release clause. There’s been reports previously that their deals had been agreed earlier in the summer, but there has been no public announcement.

Barcelona’s close relations with Mendes are a hot topic of debate, with a growing number of the squad managed by the Portuguese agent. Ultimately though, Barcelona will know that remaining on good terms with Mendes is essential when the likes of Yamal, Balde and Ansu Fati are all represented by him, very much the current and next generation for the Blaugrana.