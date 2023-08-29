Spain star and Ballon d’Or Alexia Putellas speaks on Spain kiss scandal

Spanish World Cup winner, FIFA World Player of the Year and current Ballon d’Or Alexia Putellas has spoken to the press about the current scandal that is enveloping the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). Putellas has demanded that institutions and executives act on their behalf, in stark contrast to the current events surrounding suspended President Luis Rubiales.

Putellas, 29, had been out injured long-term recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury that had kept her out until shortly before the World Cup. As a result she has cut short her summer break, and returned to preseason training with Barcelona, who are currently on tour in Mexico.

Putellas explained that the necessary changes ultimately were neither hard to implement nor much to ask for.

“We all want the same thing, for there be respect for our profession the same as there has been for so many years in the men’s. We fight for that. It is clear that the union between the players is the first step, and I will always defend that the player is a player [first and foremost].” Putellas told TUDN via Sport.

“For my generation it’s been up to us to be more than just players to achieve that, but the legacy we want to leave is that they no longer have to worry about these things. It is not our job to be in meetings to get better infrastructures, better facilities.”

In particular, there have been calls for not just Luis Rubiales to leave his position, but for widespread changes at the RFEF.

“We need executives and institutions to fight for that so that we can be focused on what we like and what we believe people deserve [playing football].”

The great tragedy of the entire saga is how long it took some sections of the media to take their demands seriously. 15 players stepped down from international duty in protest at the culture being unearthed now, and were described as ‘traitors’ by a number of major outlets. Rubiales’ actions have shed light on some of the issues at play, but currently it looks as if only Rubiales and women’s coach Jorge Vilda are set to fall on their sword.