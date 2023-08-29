Spain captain Jordi Alba becomes latest big hitter to retire from international duty

Jordi Alba has become the latest big name to retire from international duty for Spain, as reported by Marca. The 34-year-old follows in the footsteps of close friend and current Inter Miami teammate Sergio Busquets and also Sergio Ramos, who have both retired in recent months.

Alba has been a crucial part of the Spain setup for over 10 years. He helped La Roja win Euro 2012, which included scoring in the 4-0 victory over Italy in the final. He also captained Spain to UEFA Nations League glory earlier this summer.

Alba, who left Barcelona to join Inter Miami this summer, reportedly told head coach Luis de la Fuente of his decision upon heading to the MLS. He retires with 93 caps, and having scored 10 goals.

There will be plenty of competition for Alba’s successor in the Spain setup. Alejandro Balde, Fran Garcia and Jose Gaya are also in contention, and de la Fuente’s latest squad, which will be announced this week, will give an indication as to who will be La Roja’s next left-back.