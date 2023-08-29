Sevilla want to sign Barcelona star as replacement for outgoing Lucas Ocampos

On Tuesday, it was reported that Sevilla had agreed a deal to sell Lucas Ocampos to Premier League side Fulham. The Argentine winger has been an important player since returning from his failed loan spell at Ajax, but now looks set to move on permanently.

Sevilla will now look to sort a replacement for Ocampos during the final days of the transfer window, and according to Relevo, one of their targets is Barcelona’s Ez Abde.

The 21-year-old, who has not featured very prominently so far this season, is reportedly keen to leave Barcelona on loan before the transfer window closes. The Catalan club are prepared to let Abde go, although they would prefer a permanent deal.

It had looked like Abde would be an important player for Barcelona this season, but the emergence of Lamine Yamal means that he has been reduced to a squad player role. With Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres set to stay, it could be that Abde departs in the next few days.