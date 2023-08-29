Sevilla agree deal to sell star winger Lucas Ocampos

Sevilla are still looking at exits as much as entries in the closing days of the transfer window, and it looks as if they may be about to lose one of their key forwards.

Argentine winger Lucas Ocampos left Sevilla late last summer in a loan move to Ajax, but returned in January to help them win the Europa League. It looks as if a move to Fulham may be on a permanent basis though, with SkySports reporting that they have agreed a deal to sell Ocampos.

BREAKING: Fulham have agreed a deal with Sevilla for striker Lucas Ocampos ⚪🤝 pic.twitter.com/iXwoTlFbhz — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 29, 2023

They say that the move is up to Ocampos now, but Relevo have their reporting the other way around. They say Ocampos has agreed terms with Fulham, but Sevilla and the Cottagers are yet to reach an understanding.

Marca reported before those reports that Los Nervionenses would be willing to accept a sale to Fulham as long as it was above €15m. Where both Spanish outlets agree is that Barcelona winger Ez Abde is one of the options for them to replace Ocampos. Clement Lenglet and Boubacary Soumare are also on Victor Orta’s shortlist before the end of the window.

Ocampos would be a large loss to Sevilla and Jose Luis Mendilibar, as part of their starting XI. In addition, he often sets the tone for Sevilla pressing high up the pitch, and dragging the team forward. That said, if they could bring in Abde, that would be a winger who is able to beat his defender, something Sevilla are in short supply of.