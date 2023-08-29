Robert Lewandowski reveals discrepancies with Xavi with public criticism of Barcelona manager

Barcelona’s star striker Robert Lewandowski has come out to publicly criticise Manager Xavi Hernandez for his offensive plans, claiming he does not get the service that he needs.

While the two were in lockstep for most of last season, with Xavi often praising Lewandowski’s leadership over the past 12 months, and the Polish forward also speaking highly of the Barcelona experience.

However Lewandowski is a strong character and as was seen while he was with Pep Guardiola, not afraid to give his opinion if he feels things could be done better.

Speaking to Actualite Barca, in comments covered by MD, Lewandowski made it clear that he feels more forwards should be involved by Xavi.

“We are Barca and we are expected not only to win, but to play good attacking football. Lately that has not been as it should be, so we have been fighting to create more chances in games… When we see Ferran come on or Ansu, two players who go forward, we create more chances. Sometimes we don’t play with enough attacking players, I don’t have support… so I look for the best solution for the team.”

Xavi sacrificed his 4-3-3 formation last season to add an extra midfielder, something which cut some of the supply line to Lewandowski but shored things up defensively. It worked, with the La Liga title returning to Barcelona on the back of a strong defence, but clearly it is not pleasing everyone. The loss of Ousmane Dembele also means Lewandowski is without his best partnership from last season too.

“I think that with my experience, knowing my body, I look for the best solution not only for me, but also for the team,” Lewandowski explained about having to drop deeper to get involved more often.

“I realise that sometimes, if I’m between two centre-backs, it’s easier for the defenders. In many games I don’t have many chances to score. In the last two games I didn’t have many chances, I didn’t receive many balls, so sometimes I had to create my chances.”

Clearly, this is just one interview, and if Lewandowski receives more chances and scores more goals, this issue will resolve itself. However Xavi’s ears will no doubt have pricked up, and he will do well to ensure his star striker remains content. In spite of his age, and the competition up front, he remains by a distance their most effective forward in front of goal.