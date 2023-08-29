RFEF request resignation of President Luis Rubiales, promise restructuring of women’s game

Spain’s Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have now officially taken a stance on suspeneded President Luis Rubiales. They have also promised the changes requested by Spain’s national team players.

After a meeting on Monday afternoon, the regional heads of the Federation agreed to release a statement in which they request the resignation of Rubiales, who is currently suspended by FIFA.

Interim President Pedro Rocha has been backed as his successor until elections can be held in 2024, and the RFEF want him to manage the transition.

They also set out several other changes. They will look to implement structural changes to the sporting side of things in the women’s game.

Rocha will retire the complaint submitted to UEFA by General Secretary Andreu Camps, requesting the suspension of the RFEF due to Government interference. This could have resulted in the withdrawal of Spanish teams from international competition. In addition, they have committed to continuing their investment in their policies of equality in order to continue developing women’s football.

The RFEF have not asked for a vote of no confidence in Rubiales, which would require 30% of the 140 Federation delegates to formally declare their lack of confidence in writing for it to go to a vote.

It also seems, that while not official, Coach Jorge Vilda will be relieved of his duties after eight years in the role. Vilda has played his part in the events of the last nine days too, and his removal was undoubtedly one of the changes that the 79 Spanish players who have signed a statement are demanding in order to return to action.