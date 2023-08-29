RFEF preparing to sack Spain’s World Cup-winning head coach – report

There has been significant controversy surrounding the Spain national team setup and the RFEF over the last week or so, with Luis Rubiales firmly at the centre.

The President of the RFEF, who has now been suspended from his post, kissed La Roja’s Jenni Hermoso after their World Cup victory over England, which has led to widespread condemnation from all sectors of football and society, especially in Spain.

The board of directors at the RFEF are now switching their focus to head coach Jorge Vilda, who has also been a figure of controversy in Spanish football over the last 12 months. According to Diario AS, he is facing the sack, just over a week on from guiding Spain to World Cup glory.

The Federation are believed to be currently looking at the contractual and legal aspects to see how to sack Vilda, and it feels that it is only a matter of time before Spain’s women’s team are looking for a new head coach.