Revealed: Barcelona’s potential exit list going into transfer window finale

Barcelona are likely to see another hectic end to the transfer market this summer, with the Blaugrana still looking to do several deals before the end of the transfer window on Friday.

According to Jijantes, they still want to make two more signings this summer, but it is not yet clear who those will be. Meanwhile Sporting Director is simultaneously trying to tie up three more exits too.

MD say that there are four players that could contribute to those three exits. One of them is Clement Lenglet, who seems the most likely to leave and a deal that all parties want to happen, although it is likely to be a loan.

Winger Ez Abde is another who seems more likely to depart, with the Moroccan winger not happy with the minutes he has had in the opening three games. Whether his deal is a loan or a permanent deal remains to be seen.

The fate of defenders Eric Garcia and Marcos Alonso is less clear. The former wants to leave on loan for Girona, but Xavi Hernandez has told him that he wants him to stay this summer. Meanwhile Alonso has interest from Manchester United, but it is not yet clear how he views an exit, or if he is first choice for the Red Devils.

In terms of incomings, one of those is expected to be Joao Cancelo, although many thought the deal would be complete by now. The other option is again unclear. Xavi has voiced his concern that he would like another midfielder with the final pass in his locker, but there are still strong links to Joao Felix, who appears to be the preferred choice of President Joan Laporta.