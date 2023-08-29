Real Sociedad’s Champions League group stage Pot confirmed after Tuesday’s play-off results

For the first time in over a decade, Real Sociedad will be playing Champions League football this season, courtesy of finishing fourth in LaLiga last campaign.

Imanol Alguacil have been regulars in Europe of late, but they will now take their place among the continent’s elite sides, with the hopes of putting on a decent showing. At the very least, La Real will hope to finish third, which would see them drop into the Europa League knockout rounds.

However, it could be a difficult task, as results on Tuesday confirmed that La Real will be in Pot 4 for the group stage draw. Braga and Young Boys both progressed from their play-off ties, and both sides have a higher co-efficient than the Basque side.

It means that Real Sociedad could face a potentially very difficult group, with the likes of AC Milan, Lazio and Shakhtar Donetsk all in Pot 3, plus the rest of Europe’s elite in Pots 1 and 2. The Champions League group stage draw is on Thursday at 6pm CEST.