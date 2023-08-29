Real Madrid promote 19-year-old to first team squad in wake of injury to Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid have made an excellent start to the season, winning all three of their opening LaLiga fixtures. However, they have done so in spite of significant injuries to Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and now Vinicius Junior.

Courtois and Militao are both expected to miss the entire 2023-24 season after suffering ACL injuries, while it was reported that Vinicius will be out for the next six weeks after tearing his hamstring against Celta Vigo on Friday.

There are reports that Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign another forward following Vinicius’ injury, although it would be a surprise if Florentino Perez does re-enter the market in its final days.

It could mean that Gonzalo Garcia remains with the first team for a while. As per MD, the 19-year-old attacker has been promoted from Castilla as cover following the injury to Vinicius.

Gonzalo had an excellent 2022-23 season with Real Madrid’s all-conquering U19 side, which earned him a promotion to Castilla. He could now have the chance to prove himself to Carlo Ancelotti in the first team.