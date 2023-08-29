Real Madrid ‘flooded’ with offers for attackers following Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid are currently undergoing something of a rethink up front, after a reasonably lengthy absence ahead for Vinicius Junior was confirmed on Monday.

Vinicius will miss around six weeks of action, and rob Carlo Ancelotti of one of his key attacking outlets around which their new formation is based. Los Blancos are reportedly considering altering their shape while Vinicius is out, with only Brahim Diaz, Joselu Mato, Rodrygo Goes and Jude Bellingham likely to play more advanced roles.

In addition, plenty of players have been offered to Real Madrid in case they felt like strengthening in the transfer market. Yesterday it was reported that Antony Martial was offered by Manchester United to Real Madrid, while Marca claim that the offices at the Santiago Bernabeu have been flooded with offers of forwards from across Europe ever since Friday.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid are remaining firm on their stance that they will not sign anyone else this summer, and instead will get by with what they have.

Either way, Vinicius breaking down will be a major concern, on top of injury blows to Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao. The Brazilian played more minutes than any other Real Madrid player last season, and despite facing rough treatment from defences, remained injury free. If Vinicius were to begin suffering from more regular issues, it could alter Real Madrid’s season dramatically, with little in reserve behind him.