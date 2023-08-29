Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti swithering between veteran options to replace Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid are going to have to rejig their side somewhat following the injury to Vinicius Junior, which will keep him out for around six weeks. Regardless of whether they keep the same shape or not, they do not have any other footballers of a similar profile to replace him. He will miss a number of key games, headlined by the Madrid derby.

Against Celta Vigo, Joselu Mato came on and played through the middle, with Rodrygo Goes moving left and Fede Valverde right, while Jude Bellingham remained in the same space but with a striker in front of him.

Using Joselu would allow Carlo Ancelotti to maintain the same amount of forwards on the pitch, although they could also use Brahim Diaz in that shape instead of Fede Valverde on the right side.

Alternatively, if they maintained the same shape, no doubt they would have to adjust their style somewhat to look for balls into Joselu rather to the feet of Vinicius.

Marca point out that Ancelotti will now have to choose between keeping a similar amount of forwards, or ceding ground to veterans Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Both have spent most of the first three games on the bench, but bringing them back alongside two of Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Valverde could allow them to use a more controlling 4-4-2, with Bellingham and Rodrygo the front two.

Another option would be to head back to a 4-3-3, with Bellingham, Rodrygo and Valverde leading the frontline.

None of these options look particularly natural for Ancelotti. Throughout his career he has been a firm believer in getting his most talented players on the pitch. Using Joselu can provide a much more conventional shape to Los Blancos, but there is a strong argument that those left on the bench for him would have more pedigree.