Real Betis to lose defender to Saudi Arabia in €25m deal

Real Betis have been tight against their salary limit ever since the Covid-19 pandemic, but the sale of Luiz Felipe may finally give them some breathing room.

Betis have had trouble registering the signings of former players Hector Bellerin and Marc Bartra in recent weeks, but they should clear some way for spending with Felipe on his way to Saudi Arabia.

Fabrizio Romano claims that a formal bid has been submitted by Al Ittihad for Felipe, which consists of €22m plus €3m in add-ons. The deal is expected to go through today.

Al Ittihad have submitted formal bid for Luiz Felipe after talks on Monday: €22m fixed fee plus €3m add-ons, expecting to get the deal done today with Betis and player side 🟡⚫️🇸🇦 #AlIttihad Betis are already looking for new CB as potential replacement. pic.twitter.com/DypC5kwqhH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2023

Felipe, 26, arrived on a free from Lazio last summer, and came straight into the starting team at Betis. Despite some disciplinary issues, as was the case for all of Betis last season, his signing has to be looked on as remarkably profitable, both financially and on the pitch.

This would also lend some context to links between Betis and Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet, who is believed to be on his way out. With Sevilla also reportedly interested, he could follow Isco into a highly controversial move across the city, after making his name at Sevilla.