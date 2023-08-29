WATCH: New video footage emerges of Jenni Hermoso discussing Luis Rubiales kiss with Spain teammates

The last 10 days or so have been dominated by the kiss incident between RFEF President Luis Rubiales, now suspended from his post, and La Roja star Jenni Hermoso, which occurred after Spain’s World Cup final victory over England.

Rubiales has been condemned by notable figures across Spain and Europe, although he has claimed throughout that Hermoso consented to the kiss, and according to El Espanol, he has presented a video to FIFA in which to try and prove his point.

🔴#ÚLTIMAHORA | Luis Rubiales ha presentado ante la FIFA un vídeo, al que ha podido acceder EL ESPAÑOL en exclusiva, para defenderse de las acusaciones recibidas en la última semana por su beso a Jenni Hermoso durante la celebración del Mundial 👇 pic.twitter.com/0nZkt34AYh — EL ESPAÑOL (@elespanolcom) August 29, 2023

In the video, Hermoso is seen discussing the kiss with several of her teammates, and the matter appears to be discussed in a jovial manner.

However, the upbeat nature of these conversations does not change much in the situation. This video took place not long after Spain had become champions, and there was a lot of elation as a result. Furthermore, Hermoso would likely not have had sufficient time to process the incident with Rubiales, and there is a strong chance that she was still in shock from it.

It remains to be seen whether FIFA take a similar standpoint to this when considering their next steps. The incident has certainly been a stain on Spanish football, and Hermoso has been an innocent bystander in it all.