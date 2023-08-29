Manchester United exit for Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso stalling

Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso has been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent days, but it looks increasingly unlikely.

Alonso, 32, is one of the higher earners at Barcelona and there are definitely elements at the Blaugrana who are keen to see him depart, even if Xavi Hernandez wants him to remain.

Manchester United will not advance on any other left back until they’re in talks for Marc Cucurella. Club confident to reach agreement with Chelsea 🔴🇪🇸 Loan fee offered in excess of £2m not enough yet but United will insist in the next hours. pic.twitter.com/GgCZUTtw2p — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2023

United reportedly sent Barcelona a loan offer this week, but Fabrizio Romano claims that he is not first choice for United. Instead they will try first for another former Barcelona full-back in Marc Cucurella on loan from Chelsea before moving onto one of Alonso, Nicolas Tagliafico of Lyon, or Sergio Reguilon of Tottenham, as per Ben Jacobs of Caught Offside.

From a Barcelona point of view, he will only be allowed to leave if Joao Cancelo arrives at the club, report Diario AS. It is not yet clear whether Alonso would be open to a move either, but if he were to move, then Barcelona would not sign a replacement. Rather they would rely on Barca Atletic options Gerard Martin (21) and Edu Sanchez (18) as back-up options for Alejandro Balde, although Cancelo can play on the left too if he arrives.

The temptation for Barcelona will no doubt be to clear a large wage off their books if possible, but there is no doubt that Alonso’s departure would leave them looking short at the full-back department. Even if Cancelo arrives, then they still be left with just two natural full-backs in their squad. Despite the fact Alonso’s performances have not been up to scratch so far, Xavi will not want to be left relying on Martin and Sanchez.