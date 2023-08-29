‘Madrid and Barcelona are better than the rest’ – Atletico Madrid Manager Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid secured a statement win on Monday night, firing seven past Rayo Vallecano away from home. It was their biggest away win ever in la Liga, but Manager Diego Simeone was not getting carried away.

Los Colchoneros were on song from the second minute when Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring. His form and the settled side that Atletico now have are two of the main reasons that some are making them dark horses for the La Liga title this season.

Even with captain Koke Resurreccion injured, Los Rojiblancos zipped the ball around with Saul Niguez and Pablo Barrios impressing in midfield. After the match, Simeone was asked whether the could include themselves amongst favourites now.

“I am not going to change for a game where we were especially effective. Madrid and Barcelona are better than the rest and we work to be there when they fail,” he told Diario AS.

He went on to respond that he was ‘never calm’ even following such a large victory. He also maintained his concerns about the end of the transfer market, and a potentially large offer arriving from Saudi Arabia.

“I am convinced that a player will leave, hopefully not ours,” he pronounced.

For Atletico Madrid, the focus has been on bringing in a deeper midfielder all summer, but in recent weeks Simeone has changed his tune to focus more on maintaining all of the crucial elements in his squad.

Atletico in this form will be a force to be reckoned with, and it is no wonder Simeone is nervous about losing someone without time to replace them. If they keep their squad togther, there is a good chance they will be there if Real Madrid and Barcelona slip up.