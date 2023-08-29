Lyon turn their attention towards second Real Betis star following previous rejection

Lyon have recently attempted to go shopping in Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis squad, as they continue their search for a new defensive midfielder.

Guido Rodriguez had been their primary target. The Argentine, part of last year’s World Cup-winning squad, is entering the final year of his contract, and as of yet, a renewal is not close.

Lyon looked to take advantage of this situation, submitting an offer worth €12m (plus €3m in add-ons). However, Betis turned this down.

The French giants have now turned their attention towards another Betis star. As per MD, they are keen on Paul Akouokou, who is not believed to be in Pellegrini’s plans going forward.

Real Betis are willing to let Akouokou leave this week, and the Ivorian would prefer a move to France, as it is where his family currently resides. Considering this, it appears more likely than not that a deal will be finalised over the next few days.