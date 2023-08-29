Karim Benzema suffers first injury issue since leaving Real Madrid after limping off for Al-Ittihad

It’s no secret that Karim Benzema had a very difficult final season at Real Madrid. On the back of an incredible 2021-22 campaign, which saw him pick up the Ballon d’Or for the very first time, the Frenchman failed to replicate that form during 2022-23.

This was, in large part, due to numerous injury and fitness issues. The compact fixture schedule, brought about by the World Cup in Qatar being held in November/December, put a massive strain on players’ bodies, and Benzema was one that struggled in particular.

He missed many matches for Real Madrid due to various niggles, which contributed towards Los Blancos’ inability to retain their LaLiga or Champions League titles from the season prior.

Benzema called time on his Real Madrid career earlier this summer, opting to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad. However, despite the new start, the 35-year-old’s injury issues have persisted, with Diario AS reporting that he was forced off after 42 minutes during the victory over Al Wehda on Monday.

Benzema is believed to have suffered an abductor injury, which could see the former Real Madrid striker miss several weeks, which would be far from ideal for him and Al-Ittihad.