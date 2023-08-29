Joao Felix will head to Saudi Arabia if Barcelona move does not materialise – report

Joao Felix’s future is sure to be the subject of major speculation during the final few days of the summer transfer window. He is firmly not in Diego Simeone’s plans at Atletico Madrid, so a departure seems almost certain.

Barcelona have been interested in signing Felix on loan, although the operation is not very far advanced, with head coach Xavi Hernandez and Sporting Director Deco both having doubts about a move for the 23-year-old.

Still, it cannot be ruled out that Barcelona make a move for Felix in the coming days, although Atletico are under no obligations to accept anything below their asking price, which could cause problems for the Catalan club, as their financial issues are well-documented.

If Felix does not join Barcelona in the next few days, he will instead head to Saudi Arabia, with a deal likely to be completed next week, as reported by Relevo’s Matteo Moretto.

🚨| João Félix will move to Saudi Arabia on September 4 or 5, if his move to Barcelona does not happen. 🇵🇹🇸🇦 [🎖️: @MatteMoretto] pic.twitter.com/vLrSzCZNm1 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 29, 2023

It’s unclear who Felix would join, or whether it would be a loan or permanent deal, although Atletico Madrid will certainly hope that it is the latter.