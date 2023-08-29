Girona want to replace outgoing defender with Barcelona’s Eric Garcia

Girona want Barcelona central defender Eric Garcia, with the potential departure of Santiago Bueno close.

Bueno was a key part of Michel’s defence last season, racking up over 3,000 minutes in La Liga. SER Catalunya (via Sport) say he is close to leaving for around €15m to Wolves. Bueno, 24, has a release clause of €25m, but Girona are contemplating his exit.

Their preferred option to replace him is Garcia, something the Barcelona man would be open to. Multiple reports claim that he has spoken to Xavi Hernandez in order to express his desire to leave on loan for more regular game time.

Girona are on the verge of losing Santi Bueno to the Premier League, as per SER Catalunya. Wolves would be his destination. #WWFC #Wolves #Girona pic.twitter.com/h3xZWinell — Football España (@footballespana_) August 29, 2023

Xavi has told him that he is relying on him, and thinks he will be important over the course of the season. It is not yet clear where the club lies on the matter, but it seems as if Xavi is more likely to get his way.

It’s not yet clear how the matter will be resolved though. Garcia was a bit-part player last season, and is shaping up to be again, as the fifth-choice in central defence. However Xavi’s stance is understandable too, with the likes of Ronald Araujo and Inigo Martinez injury prone.