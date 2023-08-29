Ez Abde update: potential destinations for Barcelona winger who wants out

Barcelona have a variety of talented forwards available to them currently, and it is no surprise that the lack of minutes to go round is pushing one towards the exit.

Ez Abde has in fact been used more often than the likes of Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati this summer, but has always been the most open to leaving if he feels that he is not likely to get regular minutes this season.

According to Sport, Abde was highly frustrated that he did not see game time against Villarreal at the weekend, and has decided he will now leave. He is keen to depart on loan, with the likes of Osasuna, Real Betis and Sevilla all interested in being his destination, as per multiple reports.

Bayer Leverkusen have also been linked with a move for Abde, but it appears the Moroccan winger would rather remain in Spain, which may put paid to interest from Aston Villa too. A Saudi Arabian side has also put in a bid of €15-20m, but that was rejected by Abde.

As per their earlier reports, Sport say that Barcelona would accept an offer of aorund €20m, and would prefer to make a sale in order to ease their cash flow problems. That would require Abde to depart abroad in all likelihood though.

Were Abde to depart at that price, it would be another departure at well below market value for one of the most talented forwards in Europe. Particularly if those funds were to be used for a season-long loan of Joao Felix, as some have suggested, then it would raise serious questions about how susta¡nably Barcelona are being managed.