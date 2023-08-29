Eden Hazard “very close” to retiring after rejecting several offers from across Europe

Having agreed to terminate his Real Madrid contract earlier this summer, Eden Hazard has been on the market as a free agent for several weeks now. Despite this, he has been unable to find a new club.

It’s not for the lack of offers, however, with reports suggesting that Hazard has rejected multiple offers from clubs across the world. Notably, teams from the United States, Saudi Arabia, England, Spain, France and Scotland have submitted proposals, but they have all been turned down.

According to Diario AS, Hazard is now considering a shock retirement. Sources close to the 32-year-old say that he “does not have the energy to play again” at this stage, and it may be that he decides not to do so anymore.

It would be a huge shame if Hazard were to retire. Before his move to Real Madrid, he was one of the best players in the world, and he has the potential to recapture that form, despite numerous injury and form issues over the last few years.