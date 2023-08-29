Eden Hazard not listening to offers despite interest from seven clubs

Former Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard has already brought his international career to an end, and speculation continues to grow that he may consider ending his career altogether.

Rescinding his contract with Los Blancos in June after four unsuccessful and injury-hit years, Hazard has not shown his true talents for some time.

This summer he has had interest from numerous clubs, but has so far turned down any opportunities to get back into the game, instead enjoying time with his family.

In France, OGC Nice, Lille and Olympique Marseille have all been in contact with his agent, and the latest is that his agent is in touch with clubs in Turkey over a possible move, as per Footmercato.

Against the advice and attempts to motivate him to get back into action from those close to Hazard, the former Chelsea man remains immune to the temptation.

Hazard has also had opportunities to spread his wings further, with Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia showing some interest in him, while Major League Soccer sides and Botafogo in Brazil have also enquired about his availability.

While free agents can generally still sign on after the transfer deadline, with the majority of sides settling their squads by September, increasingly it looks as if he may not find a club. Hazard may be intending on a hiatus, but at 32 years of age, increasingly it is worth wondering whether we will see Hazard on the pitch again.

