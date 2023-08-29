Celta Vigo use Gabri Veiga money to bring 22-goal striker

Celta Vigo have made their first addition since the exit of Gabri Veiga to Saudi Arabia, bringing in goalscorer Anastasios Douvikas.

The 24-year-old Greek striker moved to the Eredivisie two seasons ago after successful spells with both Asteras Tripolis and Volos, hitting double figures with Utrecht in his first season.

Last season Douvikas became a real problem for defenders though, scoring 22 goals and assisting on four occasions. Those goal contributions averaged out at better than one every two games, coming across 40 appearances in total.

Celta Vigo have signed 24-year-old Greek striker Anastasios Douvikas from Utrecht.pic.twitter.com/4yTQxXzXox — Football España (@footballespana_) August 29, 2023

It is thought that the move cost Celta €12m in total, with Douvikas signing a five-year deal in Galicia. He has also been capped 15 times by Greece, scoring once.

This will add competition to the Celta frontline, and may even prompt the exit of one of Goncalo Paciencia or Jorgen Strand Larsen, although likely the former. While both contributing useful performances, neither has managed to get amongst the goals often enough so far.

Following Veiga’s exit, and with Iago Aspas ageing, Celta will be hoping Douvikas can hit the ground running this season and become their main goalscorer.