Celta Vigo midfielder set to remain at club after turning down multiple offers to leave

Celta Vigo are expected to have a busy end to the summer transfer window. Several players could come in, especially with funds available following Gabri Veiga’s move to Al Ahli, but there will also be departures.

However, it does not appear that Renato Tapia will be one of those to leave this week. Celta head coach Rafa Benitez has preferred Fran Beltran to Tapia, who is not expected to be in his plans at all this season.

This has meant that Celta are prepared to listen to offers as they look to move him on, but as Diario AS have reported, Tapia has rejected the chance to leave, despite interest from numerous clubs. Instead, he will look to see out the remainder of his contract, which expires next summer.

It is a blow for Celta Vigo, who have been hoping to cash in on Tapia before the transfer window shuts on Friday. They will hope to convince the Peruvian to leave over the next few days.