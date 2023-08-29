Barcelona to sign talented youngster to five-year deal two days after making debut

Barcelona are set to tie down yet another promising youngster to a long-term deal, as per reports in Catalonia.

News broke on Monday that Barcelona would be opening talks with 20-year-old midfielder Fermin Lopez over a new deal after a promising start to the season. Lopez contributed to 16 goals from midfield last campaign on loan at Logrones, which was enough to get him on their preseason tour to the USA.

During preseason he impressed all involved, scoring and assisting during El Clasico against Real Madrid. Despite the heavy competition for places, Lopez made his debut for Barcelona’s senior side against Villarreal on Sunday, playing out the final 10 minutes.

🚨 Fermín López' release clause will be set at €400m. @tjuanmarti — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 28, 2023

As per Gerard Romero of Jijantes (via MD), Lopez will sign a new deal with Barcelona as soon as Tuesday. He will have a release clause of €400m, and will put pen to paper on a five-year deal.

Lopez’s presence could be a major blessing for Xavi Hernandez this season. Xavi has been keen to bring in another creative midfielder before the end of the transfer window, but if that player does not arrive, then Lopez will be able to give the Blaugrana goals from the middle of the park. Equally, all of the five midfielders ahead of him in the pecking order are likely to rack up many minutes, and Lopez could be useful in order to rotate them out.