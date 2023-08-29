Barcelona hoping to permanently re-register Gavi as first team player this week

Gavi’s situation at Barcelona has been a rather peculiar one so far in 2023. The 19-year-old signed a new contract last season, but was not immediately registered as a first team player with LaLiga due to financial issues.

They secured a court ruling to register him back in January, which allowed him to claim the number six jersey, although that was later annulled.

However, Barcelona have since secured a precautionary measure in the courts which has allowed them to register Gavi as a first team player with LaLiga. Despite this, the Catalan club want to secure his registration without any judicial assistance, so that they avoid any issues in the future.

As per Sport, Barcelona are working on officially registering Gavi with LaLiga this week, before the transfer window closes until January.

Gavi is sure to be a major player for Barcelona for many years to come, and they will certainly hope to have this issue sorted as soon as possible.