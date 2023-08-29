Barcelona hand four-year deal with €400m clause to next La Masia star

Barcelona have not had an easy task to rebuild their side from the ashes of their most successful team ever, with cash tight and a number of shortcomings being glazed over. Fortunately, their trust in youngsters is paying off.

Already much of the Blaugrana side is built upon youngsters with the likes of Alejandro Balde, Ronald Araujo, Gavi, Pedri, Ansu Fati and now Lamine Yamal all looking important this season.

While Yamal stole the headlines on Sunday night against Villarreal, there was another debut taking place. Preseason starlet Fermin Lopez came on in the 86th minute and played out the final stages at La Ceramica.

Just two days later, Barcelona have rewarded him with a four-year deal until 2027, with a €400m release clause included. Lopez, 20, scored and assisted against Real Madrid in preseason, impressing Xavi Hernandez enough to keep him in the first team dynamics this season.

He will remain with Barca Atletic, but unless Barcelona bring in another midfielder, then Lopez could well be in for a useful role at Barcelona this season. Returning from a loan spell at Linares last season, where he scored 12 goals and gave 4 assists, he may bring a presence in the final third that could rotate with the likes of Pedri or Ilkay Gundogan further forward.