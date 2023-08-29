Barcelona furious with refereeing decisions just three weeks into La Liga season

Barcelona have started off the season with 7 points from a possible 9 through three weeks of the La Liga season, but feel they should have a 100% record.

According to MD, the Blaugrana are reportedly already furious with La Liga and the use of VAR this season, feeling that in each game they have suffered from its lack of use, or incorrect use.

Being the game they dropped points in, the most obvious match that caused controversy was their draw at Getafe, where Barcelona had a penalty incorrectly ruled out due to a handball by Gavi.

The Blaugrana also feel they were denied two clear penalties against Cadiz at Montjuic. In the first case, Lamine Yamal was not given a penalty after Javi Hernandez eased him off the ball, with the 16-year-old in behind the Cadiz defender. There was also a case of Luis Hernandez wrestling Robert Lewandowski to the ground off the ball, as they awaited the cross in the middle.

🚨 The Villarreal goal should've been ruled out for offside. @ArchivoVAR pic.twitter.com/6U6iMcsBUD — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 27, 2023

Meanwhile against Villarreal, they believe they have a case that VAR should have intervened for an offside in the build-up to Alexander Sorloth’s equaliser. It appears Sorloth’s shoulder was offside when he was originally played through.

There is no doubt that in the case of the penalty not given against Getafe, and the goal given for Villarreal, there is a clear incorrect application of the laws. The decisions against Cadiz are interpretive decisions and will depend on the referee deciding how much contact and force there is, and there is no actual incorrect use of the laws, rather a subjective call being made.