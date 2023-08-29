Barcelona duo to be included in latest Spain squad, ex-Real Madrid to just miss out

Later this week, Luis de la Fuente will name his third squad as Spain head coach, as La Roja prepare to face Georgia and Cyprus in their next two Euro 2024 qualifying matches.

Spain travel to face Georgia on the 8th of September, before hosting Cyprus at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes four days later. They are currently fourth in Group A, nine points behind group leaders Scotland, although they have played two matches less.

There is sure to be plenty of attention of de la Fuente’s selections. Lamine Yamal is expected to be included after pledging his allegiance to Spain, and Relevo report that his Barcelona teammate Ferran Torres is expected to be re-called after a promising start to the season.

Another Barcelona forward, Ansu Fati, could find it difficult to be included having lost prominence in recent months, which could be to Torres’ benefit. Marco Asensio, who left Real Madrid earlier this summer to join Paris Saint-Germain, is also set to be called up.

Another player to make an excellent start to the season is Isco. Having joined Real Betis this summer after being a free agent for the entirety of 2023 until then, the ex-Real Madrid star has been in sensational form, picking up the man of the match award in all three of Betis’ LaLiga fixtures.

However, he is unlikely to be included in this Spain squad, although de la Fuente will likely look to him in the future if he has continue his excellent form for Betis.