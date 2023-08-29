Barcelona defender edging closer to La Liga move against Xavi Hernandez’s wishes

Xavi Hernandez no doubt is open to exits from Can Barca before the end of the transfer window, but he may be about to lose one of the options he would rather keep.
Eric Garcia is getting closer to a move to Girona. The 22-year-old is not averse to changing clubs for the present while he is starved of minutes at Barcelona, and could complete a loan deal to Northern Catalonia before the end of the transfer windowm so say Relevo.
Garcia is currently the fifth-choice central defender behind Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo and Inigo Martinez ahead of him in the pecking order. Yet Xavi is a fan of Garcia’s and wants to keep him around all the same, as he is a useful option.
🚨 A meeting between Barça and Eric García will take place in the next few hours. @gerardromero
— barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 29, 2023
Girona Manager Michel Sanchez’s enthusiasm to bring Garcia in is no doubt a factor too. He has already been in touch with Garcia, and is considering moving David Lopez forward into midfield to accommodate the less of Oriol Romeu to Barcelona.
It is understandable that Xavi would be reluctant to lose Garcia, as Martinez and Araujo have shown over the last 12 months that their presence on the pitch is far from a guarantee. While he has always generated doubts amongst some at Can Barca, as a fifth option he is a luxury, however it is entirely understandable from Garcia’s point of view that he want to play a bigger role.
Not a fan of and never have been convinced of eric garcia and i feel losing him would not be a big deal at all like with marcos alonso they are both liabilities imo especially Eric garcia who spent more time giving away penalty after penalty last season and cost us in many games,both are very slow and both of their positional play and tackling is horrendous,the only positive or useful thing i can think of for both is the fact that they very rarely get injured throughout a season thats it really.
If it were up to me i would gladly let him go to girona then i would simply promote young faye into the first team setup to replace him.