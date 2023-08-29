Barcelona defender edging closer to La Liga move against Xavi Hernandez’s wishes

Xavi Hernandez no doubt is open to exits from Can Barca before the end of the transfer window, but he may be about to lose one of the options he would rather keep.

Eric Garcia is getting closer to a move to Girona. The 22-year-old is not averse to changing clubs for the present while he is starved of minutes at Barcelona, and could complete a loan deal to Northern Catalonia before the end of the transfer windowm so say Relevo.

Garcia is currently the fifth-choice central defender behind Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo and Inigo Martinez ahead of him in the pecking order. Yet Xavi is a fan of Garcia’s and wants to keep him around all the same, as he is a useful option.

🚨 A meeting between Barça and Eric García will take place in the next few hours. @gerardromero — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 29, 2023

Girona Manager Michel Sanchez’s enthusiasm to bring Garcia in is no doubt a factor too. He has already been in touch with Garcia, and is considering moving David Lopez forward into midfield to accommodate the less of Oriol Romeu to Barcelona.

It is understandable that Xavi would be reluctant to lose Garcia, as Martinez and Araujo have shown over the last 12 months that their presence on the pitch is far from a guarantee. While he has always generated doubts amongst some at Can Barca, as a fifth option he is a luxury, however it is entirely understandable from Garcia’s point of view that he want to play a bigger role.