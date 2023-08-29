Ansu Fati prepared to leave Barcelona this week, opens door for Joao Felix to join from Atletico Madrid

Ansu Fati does not appear to be in Xavi Hernandez’s plans for this season, at least as a starter. He has failed to start any of Barcelona’s first three LaLiga matches, despite a fairly impressive pre-season.

Fati has been linked with a move away over the summer, although reports have suggested that the 20-year-old has no interest in leaving Barcelona, and is prepared to fight for his place.

It now appears that Fati has accepted that his future at Barcelona is bleak, as MD have reported that he is prepared to leave before the transfer window closes later this week. Chelsea, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund are all believed to be options for his next club.

🚨 BREAKING: Ansu Fati is now OPEN to listen to offers. Chelsea, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund are firm options. Jorge Mendes will work hard to find a club that satisfies the interests of all parties. The formula would be a loan. @sergisoleMD 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/RiLGgeFZ12 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 29, 2023

If Fati were to leave, it would open the door for Barcelona to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid. The Portuguese is determined to make the move to Catalonia, and it could now become a reality.

It remains to be seen how the situation plays out, but it certainly looks like being a very busy week for Barcelona, in terms of both incomings and outgoings.