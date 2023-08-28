Xavi Hernandez’s assessment of Lamine Yamal’s genius performance including ‘most important thing’

Barcelona are in high spirits following their comeback win over Villarreal on Sunday, but there is one topic of conversation which has dominated all others – Lamine Yamal.

In just his second start for Barcelona, Yamal put in a stunning performance, and was the protagonist when they needed it. With two assists, he was crucial in giving Barcelona the lead on both occasions.

After the match, Manager Xavi Hernandez was naturally full of praise, as noted by Cadena SER.

“Expectations are very high, and more because of what you can see. In the end, he starts as a starter not because of the coach’s whim, but because we see him capable of making a difference.”

There was one aspect of Yamal’s game that Xavi was keen to highlight over all others though.

“He is a differential player, he is smart, he chooses well and most importantly in football, the decision-making is almost always the correct one, which is the most important thing for a football player.”

“Lamine Yamal‘s decision-making is almost always the correct and good choice, and many times it is the best at 16 years of age.”

Barcelona may be about to lose Yamal for some time however. From the 10th of November to the 2nd of December, Yamal could be called up to represent Spain’s under-17s side at the under-17 World Cup.

“It is a personal decision. I would like him to be in our football, in Spanish football and with Spain, but it is already a personal decision of his. He has not said anything to me, in all honesty, with what he is going to do.”

“What I do hope is that he spends many years here, at ‘Can Barca’, because he is a footballer to mark an era.”

Certainly the coming months will be crucial to Yamal’s development. Xavi will be conscious of the injury issues Pedri has had, which clearly seem to stem from over-use during his breakout season. Yamal is yet younger than Pedri was at the time too, having just turned 16 in July.