World Cup-winning Spain coach Jorge Vilda on the brink of the sack

Spain’s Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) are on the verge of sacking World Cup-winning Jorge Vilda, according to the latest coming out of Spain.

Diario AS say that the decision to get rid of Vilda has been taken by the territorial heads of the Federation, who met today to discuss the future leadership of the organisation, following Luis Rubiales’ actions over the past eight days.

Vilda was the centre of attention last summer two, when 15 players stepped down from the national team due to unprofessional practices, something Vilda was heavily blamed for.

He was close to losing his job at that point, but with the backing of Rubiales held onto his position, despite tensions remaining high with a number of players. The aftermath of the World Cup has seen that he will be sacked by the RFEF, once Pedro Rocha (interim president) assumes full control.

The territorial heads do not have the power to make that decision themselves, but they will back Rocha on the understanding that the board will sack Vilda. His pressuring of Jenni Hermoso and her family to appear in a video with Rubiales after he kissed her has not been looked on kindly, and since the image of him applauding Rubiales has gone down still poorer.

79 Spanish players say they will not return to La Roja unless there are significant changes, included in which is no doubt the removal of Vilda and Rubiales. Vilda did finally distance himself from Rubiales on Saturday evening with a statement condemning his actions and any misogynistic behaviour, but at that point his bed had already been made.

The exit of Vilda will not change a culture at the RFEF, but will at least be a breath of fresh air for Spain’s players, who clearly felt they could no longer work with him last summer. It will bring to an end 13 years of Vilda working with women’s national teams at both youth level and senior level, taking the latter job in 2015.