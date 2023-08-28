What happens to Luis Rubiales now? How the RFEF is handling the case

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have made the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the past week, being seen across the world as outdated, misogynistic and power-hungry. However there is a response on the way.

Following FIFA’s suspension of President Luis Rubiales, the Tribunal for Sport (TAD) will begin the process of responding to the formal complaints of the Ministry for Sport (CSD). Relevo report that there are two avenues under which Rubiales could be persecuted, ordinary justice and sporting justice. The former would require the latter to halt while their investigations are settled, but currently the CSD are marching ahead with their plans.

The CSD have opened a formal case due to a ‘serious infraction’. Within 48 hours, TAD must respond to this, by the latest Thursday a verdict will be given, following which the CSD will open an investigation. Rubiales will then be suspended, on top of his FIFA suspension, until their investigation is resolved.

As the RFEF is a private organisation, the Government cannot sack Rubiales, but if his kiss of Jenni Hermoso is considered a crime, then they can suspend him for 2-15 years.

It appears as if the Federation are moving to remove Rubiales swiftly though. Interim President Pedro Rocha has called an emergency meeting with the heads of Spain’s regions in order to deal with the matter. They intend to cut ties with Rubiales as soon as possible to try and stop his reputation staining that of the organisation.

According to the information provided by Relevo, they want to end Rubiales’ association with them as soon as possible, and then oversee a peaceful transition until elections can be held. The meeting is due to take place at 16:00 CEST.

Many will point out that a much more root and branch clearout might be necessary to secure the change that Spain‘s players asked for over a year ago. Many of the same men making these decisions were seen applauding Rubiales on Friday, did not listen to La Roja’s original complaints and did not take action against Rubiales sooner.