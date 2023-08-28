WATCH: New angle of Jenni Hermoso and Luis Rubiales incident shortcircuits President’s story

While Jenni Hermoso’s testimony that she did not consent to being kissed by RFEF President Luis Rubiales during the World Cup celebrations, further evidence has been unearthed to corroborate her story.

On Saturday, the RFEF released a statement supporting Rubiales, and claiming that they had the evidence to support legal claims against Hermoso. The Spain forward had claimed that at no point did she try to lift Rubiales, as he stated, and at no point did a conversation occur between the two as Rubiales alleged. The suspended President claimed that Hermoso said ‘OK’ to ‘a peck?’, and lifted him of his feet as part of their hug.

During that ‘evidence’, screenshots were provided which appeared to show Rubiales being lifted by Hermoso as Rubiales alleged. However a video has come to light of the reverse angle of the incident, where it shows that it is Rubiales hanging onto her neck and shoulders who raises his legs. This would refute the story he has constructed.

Aparece una nueva toma más cercana de la secuencia del beso de Rubiales y Jenni Hermoso, y de cómo la jugadora levanta en peso al presidente de la federación pic.twitter.com/yMhfgkKOYM — Madridista y Murcianista (@Madridistas2024) August 28, 2023

The matter is threatening to become more and more serious for Rubiales. Legal proceedings have been opened against him by the Spanish Prosecutor, while the Ministry for Sport have also opened proceedings against him, seeking a suspension that could be between 2 and 15 years. This is of course on top of the 90-day FIFA suspension that has already come his way.