Valencia set to bring in key attacking reinforcement on loan with option to buy

Valencia finally got the deal of Sergi Canos over the line last week, and it looks as if they may add a second attacking option in quick succession.

A move for Real Valladolid and Morocco star Selim Amallah has been rumoured for a number of weeks, but according to Fabrizio Romano, an agreement has finally been reached. Amallah, who joined La Pucela in January for just €1m, but if Valencia wish to sign him at the end of their loan deal, they will be forced to pony up €7.5m.

Valencia have reached an agreement with Valladolid to sign Selim Amallah, done deal and here we go ⚪️🦇 🇲🇦 Loan deal with buy option clause worth €7.5m, medical being scheduled. pic.twitter.com/bKHtlhEcVz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2023

Reinforcements cannot come quick enough for Valencia, with Manager Ruben Baraja pointing out that around 10 players have left Los Che this summer, with only four coming in.

Amallah had a positive impact last season for Valladolid, although he was then ruled out action through injury not long into his spell. However his good movement and direct play should be of use to Baraja and Valencia, who are short of goals and currently relying on youngsters to give them an offensive spark.