Spanish clubs likely safe from European expulsion following UEFA snub

The Luis Rubiales scandal continues to dominate headlines across Europe, but Spain’s major sides look set to escape any of the blowback.

The RFEF President Luis Rubiales has been suspended by FIFA for 90 days, and he is likely looking at a suspension from the Ministry for Sport too, which could last between 2 and 15 years.

Meanwhile Rubiales’ mother has gone on hunger strike over what she calls ‘a witchhunt’, but there were reports that Spanish sides could be expelled from European competition following a letter from the RFEF. General Secretary Andreu Camps sent a letter to UEFA asking that they intervene in light of the Spanish Government’s moves to suspend Rubiales, and in some cases, asking for his resignation.

However according to Diario AS, this request is set to go unheard. UEFA and Aleksander Ceferin received the complaint on Friday afternoon, before FIFA suspended Rubiales, and ignored it outright.

Rubiales holds the position of Vice-President at UEFA, who are yet to make a public pronouncement. Despite pressure online for them to distance themselves from Rubiales, it appears they will see how things play out ultimately before giving their verdict on the matter.

Increasingly Rubiales is cutting a lone figure, with exceptions like that of Camps who remain loyal to him. It appears that one way or another, it will remain impossible for Rubiales to maintain his position at the RFEF when his suspension lifts, providing another does not come his way.