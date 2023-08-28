Real Madrid offered Manchester United forward in dying days of transfer window

Real Madrid are looking a little short on resources up front, but have been offered a stopgap solution by Manchester United.

According to MD, United have offered forward Antony Martial to Los Blancos, with their forward options dwindling. Vinicius Junior’s injury leaves just Rodrygo Goes, Joselu Mato and Brahim Diaz as options to play ahead of their midfield diamond. It would be a loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti has declared the transfer market closed for his side as recently as Thursday, but that was ahead of losing Vinicius.

They seem unlikely to bring in Martial, who has struggled in La Liga previously and perhaps there are doubts about his ability to perform at the Santiago Bernabeu. That said, stylistically Martial suits the role Vinicius has been playing, as a direct and pacy threat both running at defenders and in behind.